Tropical Storm Philippe threatens heavy rains and flash floods in Leeward Islands, forecasters say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasts say Tropical Storm Philippe is threatening to unleash heavy rains and flash floods in the Leeward Islands. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Philippe was about 95 miles east-southeast of Barbuda on Monday morning. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph with higher gusts as Philippe moves west-northwest at 7 mph. A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. Meteorologists say the center of Philippe is forecast to pass near or just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday. Rainfall amounts expected through Tuesday include 4 to 6 inches for Barbuda and Antigua and 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Leeward Islands.

