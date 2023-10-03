A deal to expedite grain exports has been reached between Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have agreed on a plan they hope will help expedite Ukrainian grain exports. Needy countries beyond Europe will potentially benefit from speedier procedures. The Ukrainian farm ministry said Tuesday that the deal means that grain inspections would shift from the Ukraine-Poland border to a Lithuanian port on the Baltic Sea. The move seeks to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian exports through Polish territory. The grain can be exported by sea around the world from the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda. The stated goal is to hasten Ukrainian grain exports. But the agreement may also help defuse tensions over grain prices between Kyiv and Warsaw.

