Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s highest court says it will hear the case of a Christian baker who refused to make a cake celebrating a gender transition. The decision announced Tuesday comes after a U.S. Supreme Court victory this summer for a graphic artist who didn’t want to design wedding websites for same-sex couples. Baker Jack Phillips won a partial victory before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 in another case after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake. He was later sued by a transgender woman after he refused to make her cake to celebrate her gender transition.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press

