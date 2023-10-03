India tells Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, an official says

TORONTO (AP) — An official says India has told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country, ramping up a confrontation over Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The official spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of public reaction from the Canadian government later Tuesday. The official confirmed an earlier report from the Financial Times. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June

