Judges aiming to give Black voters more influence in Alabama set to redraw congressional districts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge says the court will swiftly adopt new congressional map for Alabama after ruling the state should have a second district with a substantial percentage of Black voters. U.S. District Judge Stanley Marcus said Tuesday that the three-judge panel will rule shortly on the new districts. The panel is overseeing the drawing of new lines after ruling Alabama — which is 27% Black — should have more than one district with a substantial percentage of Black voters. The judges received input Tuesday on three proposals. Attorneys for plaintiffs in the case said two of the three plans would fix a Voting Rights Act violation found by the court.

