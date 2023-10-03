Kenya’s president welcomes UN Security Council’s approval to send a Kenya-led mission to Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president has welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s resolution to send a Kenya-led multinational armed force to Haiti to help combat violent gangs and pledged that it will “not fail the people of Haiti.” President William Ruto’s remarks on Tuesday came a day after the vote at the United Nations, marking the first time in almost 20 years that a force would be deployed to the troubled Caribbean nation where gang violence has escalated dramatically with killings, kidnappings and rape. Ruto said the Kenya-led force “will provide a different footprint in the history of international interventions in Haiti.”

