Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search after the girl disappeared during a family camping trip in northern New York. Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house. Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton, New York on a charge of first-degree kidnapping. He is being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility. A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.

