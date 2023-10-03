Turkey detains nearly 1000, including alleged Kurdish militants, following suicide bomb attack

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Police detained almost a thousand people in raids across Turkey on Tuesday, including dozens with alleged links to Kurdish militants and an opposition news anchor, days after a suicide bomb attack in the Turkish capital. The interior minister said police carried out raids in 16 Turkish provinces, detaining 55 people suspected of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. Twelve other suspects were rounded up in a separate operation in five provinces. A 73-year-old news anchor was also detained Tuesday after questioning details of the official account of the attack on opposition broadcaster Halk TV.

