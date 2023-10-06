Skip to Content
News

Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel. Sirens are heard across the country

By
Published 8:50 PM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv during the early morning barrage.

The sirens sounded as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel’s business and cultural capital, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) to the north.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content