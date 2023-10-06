Police did not give Black Alabama homeowner time to respond before killing him, attorney says

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An attorney representing the family of a Black man fatally shot at his home by police in Alabama says officers did not give the man time to respond before they opened fire. Steve Perkins was shot and killed by police Sept. 29 in Decatur in what police said began in a confrontation with a tow truck driver trying to repossess the 38-year-old’s truck. Police said officers shot Perkins after he “turned the gun toward one of” them. Lee Merritt is an attorney representing the Perkins family. He said Friday that video from neighbors’ home security systems indicates officers accompanied the tow truck driver onto the property and opened fire within a second of telling Perkins to get on the ground.

