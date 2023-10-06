Travis Kelce’s mom Donna says Taylor Swift attention ‘feels like an alternate universe’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Donna Kelce is fully aware of what the world wants to know.

She also is fully protective of her son Travis Kelce and his personal life.

“I don’t talk about it much,” she told CNN Friday. “It’s basically, you know, people’s personal lives and I just stay out of it.”

But the matriarch of the Kelce family can’t stay too far removed from the fact that people are curious as to whether her Kansas City Chief’s football player son is dating Taylor Swift or not.

Neither Travis Kelce nor Swift have confirmed what’s going on, but there’s been plenty of speculation given that weeks after he said he fumbled giving the pop star his number, she’s shown up at two of his football games.

His mom, who on Friday was doing press promoting her Kind limited-edition designed Donna’s Purse Snacks, has also been at the center of the attention after she was seen sitting with Swift at the NFL games.

On Friday, she told CNN all the attention has been a lot.

“It’s unreal,” Kelce said. “I tell everyone that it’s kind of like an alternate universe that I just happened to be in. Like, I went through a third wall into another dimension. That’s what it feels like.”

When asked if it’s been too much, Kelce said she gets it.

“I know my sons have come forward and said that it’s been too much, but you can’t blame anybody for wanting to capitalize on a situation,” she said. “So that’s the way I feel.”

Travis and his brother and fellow football player Jason Kelce said on their “New Heights podcast” this week that they believe the NFL is “overdoing it” when it comes to capitalizing on Travis Kelce’s possible romance with Swift.

The NFL responded to that by stating: “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

All eyes will be on Sunday’s game in Minnesota Sunday when Travis Kelce’s team takes on the Vikings to see if Swift will make it a three-peat. One person who won’t be there is Mama Kelce.She said she tries to divide her time equally between both her son’s games when they are playing at their home stadiums, so this weekend she’ll be at a bar with multiple screens where she can watch both games and enjoy some of her purse snacks.

Family is everything to her which begs the question what is she looking for in a potential new daughter-in-law?

“Whoever Travis loves,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who he picks. As long as he’s happy, I don’t care.”

