The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and other GOP contenders tried to lay blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare the country at war. Trump in an appearance Saturday in Iowa said the “brutal murder of citizens is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed.” Trump, like several of his GOP rivals, further blamed President Joe Biden for the attack, citing a $6 billion payment to Iran and what they say is perceived U.S. weakness on the global stage. Administration officials insisted Saturday that money had yet to be spent.

By JILL COLVIN, SEUNG MIN KIM and THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.