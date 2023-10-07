Washington hires Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to replace Jen Cohen, who left for USC

Washington has announced it’s hiring Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen to fill its vacant AD position. He will replace Jen Cohen, who left Washington for Southern California in August. Both schools are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten next year. The Iowa native has been with Tulane since 2015. He has served on various NCAA committees in recent years, including the Division I Transformation Committee and the Football Oversight Committee. During his time at Tulane, Dannen hired football coach Willie Fritz and helped turn the Green Wave into one of the strongest Group of Five programs in the country.

