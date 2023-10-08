Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearer

HONG KONG (AP) — Scores of flights in Hong Kong have been canceled as Tropical Storm Koinu nears the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan. Koinu is expected to skirt about 43 miles from Hong Kong on Sunday night, dumping heavy showers. The storm is forecast to move across the coastal waters of neighboring Guangdong province on Sunday and Monday. Koinu is packing maximum winds of 55 mph and gusts of up to 76 mph. Hong Kong on Sunday raised a storm signal, effectively shutting the city down with shops and schools closing and reducing frequencies of public transport. Scores of flights to and from Hong Kong were canceled and the main Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge closed temporarily.

