Nashville sues over Tennessee law letting state pick six of 13 on local pro sports facility board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville officials have filed a lawsuit challenging a new Tennessee law that lets state leaders pick six of its 13 board members on the panel overseeing professional sports facilities in the city. The lawsuit over the changes to the Nashville Sports Authority is the latest legal fight over laws passed by Republican lawmakers this year that dilute Democratic-leaning Nashville’s control in various ways. The new law, slated to take effect Jan. 1, lets the mayor retain a slim controlling majority with seven appointments, while splitting the other six picks among the House and Senate speakers and the governor.

