Donald Trump returning to civil trial next week with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen set to testify
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will back in court next week for his New York civil fraud trial. That’s according to a person familiar with the former president’s plans who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity before an official announcement. Trump’s return to court will set up a potential face-to-face showdown with fixer-turned-foe Michael Cohen, who is expected to testify. Trump is expected to attend the non-jury trial Tuesday through Thursday next week, according to the person who confirmed the plans, which were first reported by news website The Messenger. The 2024 Republican front-runner voluntarily attended the first three days of the trial last week, watching testimony and complaining to TV cameras about the case.