Ex-Barclays Bank boss Staley banned from senior UK finance roles over misleading Epstein statements

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s financial regulator has fined the American former chief executive of Barclays, Jes Staley, 1.8 million pounds ($2.2 million) and banned him from holding senior financial roles for misleading it over the nature of his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement Thursday, the Financial Conduct Authority said Staley had “recklessly approved” a letter sent by Barclays to the FCA, which contained two misleading statements about the nature of his relationship with Epstein and the point of their last contact. The 66-year-old Staley was ousted from Barclays in 2021 over his ties to Epstein.

