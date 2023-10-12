Skip to Content
News

Firefighters rescue of construction worker stuck in 10-foot-deep hole on I-10

Cal Fire
By
today at 1:13 PM
Published 1:08 PM

A construction worker who got stuck in a hole on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit today was airlifted to a trauma center with moderate injuries.

Fire crews responded at 10:42 a.m. Thursday for a confined space rescue on eastbound Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews were attempting to rescue a construction worker who got stuck in a 10-foot-deep hole.   

The Mercy18 airship responded to the scene to assist as California Highway Patrol officers helped with traffic control, according to fire officials.

By 12:51 p.m., fire officials said that the worker, who sustained moderate injuries, was extricated by firefighters and taken to a trauma center by an airship.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content