Firefighters rescue of construction worker stuck in 10-foot-deep hole on I-10

A construction worker who got stuck in a hole on Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit today was airlifted to a trauma center with moderate injuries.

Fire crews responded at 10:42 a.m. Thursday for a confined space rescue on eastbound Interstate 10 near Chiriaco Summit, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said crews were attempting to rescue a construction worker who got stuck in a 10-foot-deep hole.

The Mercy18 airship responded to the scene to assist as California Highway Patrol officers helped with traffic control, according to fire officials.

By 12:51 p.m., fire officials said that the worker, who sustained moderate injuries, was extricated by firefighters and taken to a trauma center by an airship.