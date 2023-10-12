Indio girls volleyball sweeps rival CV, complete perfect DVL season

Indio does it.

The Rajahs went 14-0 in league this year, highlighted by two victories over their rival Coachella Valley, including Thursday when they secured the perfect season.

Congratulations to Indio VB @RajahsVB on their undefeated DVL season! The Rajahs beat rival Coachella Valley in 3 sets to take the DVL title. 🏐🔴🔵



— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) October 13, 2023

The Red and Blue will now turn their focus to the CIF-SS playoffs.

