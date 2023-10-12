Skip to Content
Indio girls volleyball sweeps rival CV, complete perfect DVL season

Published 9:46 PM

Indio does it.

The Rajahs went 14-0 in league this year, highlighted by two victories over their rival Coachella Valley, including Thursday when they secured the perfect season.

The Red and Blue will now turn their focus to the CIF-SS playoffs.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school athletics.

Blake Arthur

