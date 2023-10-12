Israel orders the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern part of Gaza, the UN says

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military has directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people, within 24 hours. That’s according to a U.N. spokesman. The order, delivered to the United Nations, comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas militants following their massive incursion into Israel last week. U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric called the order “impossible” without “devastating humanitarian consequences.” This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal. On Thursday it said that while it was preparing, a decision has not yet been made.

By JOSEPH KRAUSS and WAFAA SHURAFA Associated Press

