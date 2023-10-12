NATO member Romania finds more drone fragments on its soil after Russian again hits southern Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania found a crater on their territory near the border with Ukraine they believe was likely caused by a crashed drone that exploded on impact. Thursday’s predawn discovery has revived concerns about possible spillover of Russia’s war in Ukraine onto a NATO member country. The crater was found three kilometers (1.8 miles) west of the village of Plauru across the Danube River from the Ukrainian port of Izmail after Romania’s Defense Ministry said it detected a series of drones heading towards Ukrainian river ports. Meanwhile, an official said three people were killed in Russia’s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine overnight after drone debris fell on a private house while Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 28 of 33 incoming drones.

