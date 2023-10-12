What to know on the seventh day of the latest Israel-Hamas war

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people in northern Gaza as the latest Israel-Hamas war entered its seventh day. The Israeli military is pulverizing the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip with airstrikes and has halted deliveries of food, water, fuel and electricity as Palestinians try to stock up for a possible ground invasion. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged American support for Israel after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. International aid groups have warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel prevented entry of supplies from Egypt to Gaza’s 2.3 million people. The Israel-Hamas war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides.

