7 killed and 16 injured as a suspected migrant-smuggling vehicle crashes in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say apparently packed with migrants left a highway in southern Germany at high speed on Friday and crashed as the driver tried to evade a police check, killing seven people and injuring 16. The accident happened Friday near Ampfing, east of Munich on the A94 highway, which leads to the Austrian border. The vehicle came off the road and overturned. Police described the van, which had 23 people on board, as “a suspected smuggler vehicle.” Bavaria’s top security official said that the dead included a young child and 16 people were injured, some of them seriously. Police said the vehicle was carrying Syrians and Turks, and the driver was a stateless man resident in Austria.

