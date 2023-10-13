9 Indio Middle School students with stomach issues released from hospital

Nine students from Indio Middle School who were hospitalized due to stomach issues after eating an unknown substance were released from the hospital and doing well, school officials said today.

Desert Sands Unified School District public information officer Mary Perry said that the students were released by early Thursday evening.

"DSUSD thanks the community for their concern for our students who were transported to the hospitals yesterday after their reaction to something that they consumed,'' Perry said in a statement. "The consumed substance was not part of school supplied items. "

An investigation continued Friday under the partnership of the DSUSD security team and the Indio Police Department, according to Perry.

Officers and firefighters responded at 1:20 p.m. Thursday to IndioMiddle School, 81-195 Miles Ave., to a report of nine students who had stomach issues, Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told City News Service.

"When we arrived, it appeared that they might've consumed something like maybe a food item that wasn't from the school,'' Guitron told CNS. "They went to the hospital and we're working with school staff to figure out what it was and what got them sick."

The students were all taken to a hospital with upset stomachs and their condition wasn't believed to be life-threatening, according to Guitron.