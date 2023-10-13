An employee at Israel’s Embassy in Beijing was attacked in unclear circumstances and is hospitalized

BEIJING (AP) — An employee of the Israeli Embassy in Beijing has been attacked and was later hospitalized. That’s according to a statement from Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the attack, though it comes after Israel had criticized China for its statement that followed Hamas’ unprecedented attack last weekend that sparked the ongoing war in the Middle East between the militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel. The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem issued a statement to journalists, saying the attack did not happen on the embassy’s grounds. China did not immediately acknowledge the attack. The identity of the employee was not made public and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

By KEN MORITSUGU and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.