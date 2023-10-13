Australians cast final votes in a referendum on whether to create an Indigenous Voice

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians are casting their final votes in the country’s first referendum in a generation, deciding whether to tackle Indigenous disadvantages by enshrining in the constitution a new advocacy committee. The proposal for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has bitterly divided Australia’s Indigenous minority as well as the wider community. Indigenous activist Susanne Levy said during voting Saturday that the Voice would be a setback for Indigenous rights imposed by non-Indigenous Australians. “Yes” campaigner Arnagretta Hunter described the Voice as a significant step forward for the nation. The Voice would be a committee comprised of and chosen by Indigenous Australians that would advise the Parliament and government on issues affecting the ethnic minority.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.