Australians decide if Indigenous Voice is needed to advise Parliament on minority issues

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australians voted in a referendum Saturday to decide whether to enshrine in the nation’s constitution a mechanism for Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that affect their lives. Proponents said creating the Indigenous Voice via the constitution would recognize the special place that Indigenous people have in Australian history while giving them input in government policies. Opponents argued it would be the biggest change to Australia’s democracy in the nation’s history and divide Australians along racial lines without reducing Indigenous disadvantages. Bipartisan support regarded as essential in Australia to successfully changing the constitution never emerged and Indigenous leaders were divided on the idea.

