Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic broken into by armed robbers
By The Associated Press
Armed robbers broke into the St. Louis Cardinals baseball complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. A statement from the team said no one was injured, but the burglars stole money, cellphones, jewelry and baseball equipment in the early morning break-in. The team’s president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said staff and players were shaken up. Local authorities are investigating, and Mozeliak said the team will reassess its security measures at the complex immediately.