Evolving crisis fuels anxiety among Venezuelans who want a better economy but see worsening woes

SAN JOAQUIN, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelans have come to feel the decade-long crisis that undid their country as one numbingly featureless expanse of struggles. But the crisis has evolved over the years, and the latest phase is particularly challenging after the economic stability that many experienced for several months overlapping 2021 and 2022 vanished. People again are grappling with constant food-price hikes, business closures and painful thoughts of migrating. Amid the daily reality of living off a minimum wage worth $3.70 a month, Venezuelans are again hearing election chatter as the opposition gets ready to hold a presidential primary Oct. 22. But apathy and disgust toward politics and politicians have deepened amid disappointments, corruption accusations, rampant misinformation and government repression.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.