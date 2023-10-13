Mountain climber suffers injury near Idyllwild, requiring rescue

A climber scaling a rock face today in the San Bernardino National Forest east of Idyllwild suffered a leg injury, requiring firefighters and sheriff's personnel to mount a rescue operation.

The "climber down" call was received about 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Humber Park and Devil's Slide Trail, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that several engine crews from the county and the Idyllwild Fire Protection District were sent to the location. As of 2:45 p.m., crews were attempting to reach the victim.

The climber, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered a possible ankle fracture while engaged in a group rock climb, according to reports from the scene.

A sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew was requested to assist with hoisting the injured party to safety.

The rescue operation was expected to be completed by 4 p.m.