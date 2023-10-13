Skip to Content
Person hospitalized with serious injuries after overturning on I-10 in Coachella

One person was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a hospital with serious injuries today after overturning on Interstate 10 in Coachella.

Fire crews responded shortly before 10 a.m. Friday to a report of a traffic collision requiring an extrication on westbound Interstate 10 near Dillon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

"Firefighters arrived on scene of a single vehicle overturned in a ravine with one patient trapped,'' fire officials said in a statement. "The patient has been extricated and transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries."

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrived on the scene and began to investigate the incident.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

