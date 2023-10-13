Police officer killed in shooting after break-in at Philadelphia airport garage, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia police officer has been shot and killed and a second officer has been wounded after they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport. Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford says officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work around 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area. A confrontation ensued. Mendez was shot multiple times. Ortiz was shot once in his arm. One of the suspects was also wounded. Stanford says both officers were taken to hospitals. Mendez was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Ortiz remains hospitalized in stable condition. The wounded suspect also died.

By WILL WEISSERT and BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.