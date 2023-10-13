Virginia statehouse candidates face questions about residency requirements

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers are required to live in the district they represent, as well as in any district they may be seeking to represent. Those requirements, combined with new political maps in effect for the first time this year, have created a headache for some candidates. At least two sitting lawmakers seeking re-election in new districts say they are not living with their immediate family in order to meet the residency requirements. But for one of those two, a private investigative firm’s findings shared with The Associated Press questioned that claim. Democratic Del. C.E. “Cliff” Hayes says the report is wrong and he’s abiding by the law.

