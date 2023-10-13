What to know in the latest Israel-Hamas war

JERUSALEM (AP) — More than a million people in northern Gaza have been ordered to evacuate to the south as Israel appeared to be preparing a ground offensive in the latest Israel-Hamas war. Hamas, meanwhile, urged residents to stay put. The orders sent panic through civilians and aid workers already struggling under Israeli airstrikes and a blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. International aid groups warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis after Israel prevented entry of supplies from Egypt to Gaza’s 2.3 million people. The latest Israel-Hamas war has claimed more than 3,000 lives on both sides in the week since Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Oct. 7.

