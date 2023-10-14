An American mom and daughter are missing in Israel. Their family says Hamas is holding them hostage

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie were excited to celebrate a family member’s birthday and the Jewish holiday season in Israel. That’s according to their rabbi in the Chicago suburb of Evanston. But their family hasn’t heard from them since a week ago, after Hamas launched a surprise attack, and fear they are among roughly 150 people abducted by Hamas militants during sweeping weekend raids on Israeli towns and villages near the heavily fortified border with the Gaza Strip. A relative says Natalie Raanan, 17, recently graduated from high school and was looking forward to taking a break and visiting family overseas.

By MELISSA PEREZ WINDER and CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

