Ex-Connecticut police officer suspected of burglaries in 3 states

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer is suspected of being a serial burglar and committing 30 or more thefts in three states. A newly unsealed warrant says former Glastonbury Officer Patrick Hemingway is believed to have targeted safes and cash registers at restaurants and businesses in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The warrant was unsealed on Thursday and cited in multiple news reports. Messages were left Saturday seeking comment with Hemmingway’s lawyer. The 37-year-old was charged last month with computer crimes and making a false statement. A judge at his arraignment said more charges were expected. Hemmingway is being held on a $1 million bond.

