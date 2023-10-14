Hundreds of spectators viewed partial solar eclipse from Rancho Mirage Community Park; what to know for the next sighting in April 2024

More than 700 people joined the Rancho Mirage Observatory staff Saturday morning to chase the shadow of the moon.

A partial solar eclipse was visible from around 8 to 11 a.m.

"It was fantastic to see for the first time," said valley resident Sol Accinelli.

It's a natural occurrence that happens almost every six months, but is only visible from specific areas throughout the globe each year. On Saturday, the Coachella Valley was able to see about 70 percent of the Great American Eclipse.

"It was amazing to see, just the moon in front of the sun, it was so cool," said Andrin Deschwanden who was visiting from Switzerland.

People throughout the valley and beyond were taking in the celestial sights at Rancho Mirage Community Park Saturday morning.

Solar telescopes, filters and glasses all unveiled a new world.

"It's crazy. You don't see it, without the glasses. You think it's the normal sun. But when you look through the glasses, you see the shadow of the moon. Yeah, it's amazing," said Michael Schmit who was also visiting from Switzerland.

Spectators could take in all the details hidden to the naked eye.

"You could see the surface of the moon wasn't real smooth. It had its little bumps up and down. And then the sun has these arches of light that come through," said Palm Springs resident, Jan Alden.

We met visitors from as far as Switzerland, and people like Abby Ellis who were visiting from different parts of the U.S.

Yeah, to send pictures to all our family and friends back home. Who don't get to see as much of it," said Ellis' friend.

If you missed Saturday’s annular eclipse, don’t worry there’s another one happening in April of next year, and the observatory plans to host another sighting with some new features.

"Lots of people want to take pictures with their cell phones. So having solar filters for people's phones, I think will be an awesome opportunity for us," said Aaron Espinosa, Director of Rancho Mirage Library & Observatory.

That was the first community eclipse sighting organized by the Rancho Mirage Observatory since it first opened.

The next partial eclipse will be visible from the Coachella Valley on April 8, 2024.