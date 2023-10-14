Palestinian Americans watch with dread, as family members in Gaza struggle to stay alive

NEW YORK (AP) — For Palestinian Americans, there’s a sense of helplessness and hopelessness as many struggle to hear from their families in Gaza. Amid a fuel and water shortage, no electricity, and now a forced evacuation in the north, administering and sending aid to civilians in Gaza is near impossible. Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes for days and has threatened a ground invasion in response to Hamas’ attack on Israel last weekend. But even before this week, getting to Gaza to visit family for Palestinian Americans was a lengthy, exhausting and difficult experience. Most Gazans can never leave. And unlike Israeli Americans, Palestinian Americans say they’ve never been afforded the opportunity to freely help their loved ones in times of crisis.

By NOREEN NASIR The Associated Press

