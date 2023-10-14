Parents of Michigan school shooter lose bid to leave jail to attend his sentencing

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge has turned down a request by two parents to leave jail and attend the sentencing of their son, a Michigan school shooter. Ethan Crumbley killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. James and Jennifer Crumbley are in jail awaiting trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Their 17-year-old son could be sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors are opposed to having the Crumbley parents in court, saying it would be a distraction. The parents are accused of contributing to the Oxford school shooting by making a gun accessible to their son and ignoring his mental health needs.

