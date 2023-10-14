The Louvre Museum in Paris is being evacuated after a threat while France is under high alert

PARIS (AP) — The Louvre Museum says it is closing for the day and evacuating all visitors and staff after it received a written threat. A Louvre official said no incident has been reported or anyone hurt and the museum is being verified. The official said the decision was made in connection with the government’s decision to put the country on emergency threat alert after a fatal stabbing in a school by a suspected extremist. The government is also concerned about fallout in France from the war between Israel and Hamas. The Louvre is home to masterpieces such as the Mona Lisa. The museum welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 visitors per day.

