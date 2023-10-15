A Supreme Court dispute over a $15,000 IRS bill may be aimed at a never-enacted tax on billionaires
By MARK SHERMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles and Kathleen Moore are about to have their day in the Supreme Court over a $15,000 tax bill they believe is unconstitutional. The Washington state couple claim they had to pay because of their investment in an Indian company, even though Charles Moore said they never received any distribution, dividend or other payment from the company. The Moores are the public face of a high court case that’s being backed by business and conservative political interests. The case could upend parts of the U.S. tax code and rule out a much-discussed but never-enacted tax on wealth.