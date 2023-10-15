Azerbaijan raises flag over the Karabakh capital to reaffirm control of the disputed region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has raised his nation’s flag over the capital of Karabakh in a ceremony reaffirming Baku’s control of the disputed region. The presidential office said Sunday that the Azerbaijani leader delivered a speech and raised the flag over the city which is known as Khankendi by Azerbaijan and Stepanakert by Armenians. The region was previously called Nagorno-Karabakh and is known to Armenians as Artsakh. It’s internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory. But it had been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since 1994 following a six-year conflict. A subsequent war in 2020 returned control of much of the area to Azerbaijan. A lightning offensive last month forced separatists to relinquish the rest of the region.

By The Associated Press

