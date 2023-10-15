Drug used in diabetes treatment Mounjaro helped dieters shed 60 pounds, study finds

A new study finds that the medicine in the diabetes drug Mounjaro helped people with obesity or who are overweight lose at least a quarter of their body weight. That’s about 60 pounds on average. The people also did three months of intensive diet and exercise. A group of people who also dieted and exercised, but got dummy shots instead, lost weight initially. But they regained some. The study results were published Sunday. The drug is called tirzepatide. It is under review to treat obesity in the U.S. A decision is expected later this year.

