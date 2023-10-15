Pakistani forces clash with militants and kill 6 fighters during a raid in the northwest

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces killed six militants and wounded eight others in a shootout during an overnight raid in the country’s northwest. The military says one soldier also died and troops recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants’ hideout. North Waziristan had served for decades as a safe haven for militants until the military carried out a major operation after an attack on an army-run school in Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren. The army said it had cleared the region of local and foreign militants but occasional attacks have continued, raising concerns that the local Taliban found sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are regrouping in the area.

