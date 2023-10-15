Top US envoy will return to Israel after stops in Arab nations aimed at avoiding a broader conflict

CAIRO (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel this week after completing a frantic six-country rush through Arab nations aimed at preventing the Israel-Hamas war from igniting a broader regional conflict. It’ll be his second visit in five days to Israel. The State Department announced Blinken’s plan to travel Monday to Israel as America’s top diplomat arrived in Cairo for talks Sunday with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. It’s the last of Blinken’s meetings with Arab leaders amid increasing fears that an impending Israeli ground offensive into Gaza could spark a wider war with devastating humanitarian consequences.

