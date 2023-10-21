Michigan State shows Hitler’s image on videoboards in pregame quiz before loss to No. 2 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State showed Adolf Hitler’s image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before playing No. 2 Michigan, and later apologized for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source. Hitler and his birthplace of Austria flashed on the videoboards long enough for some on social media to share what was seen by some fans more than an hour before kickoff. Michigan State says it was sorry that the content was displayed by a third-party source that it will not use in the future. The pregame quiz provides content well before games on videoboards.

