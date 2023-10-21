North Dakota lawmakers are preparing to fix a budget mess. What’s on their plate?
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature is scheduled to convene to fix a budget mess. The special session set for Monday will address a major budget bill struck down last month by the state Supreme Court. The bill has traditionally been used a catchall or cleanup bill passed at the end of the biennial session. Fourteen bills would resurrect the voided bill’s provisions. A top legislative panel on Friday heard nearly 30 proposals from lawmakers for additional legislation to propose in the special session. Only a resolution in support of Israel advanced. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum will be in Bismarck all week with the exception of Wednesday, when he will give a welcome address in Watford City.