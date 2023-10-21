The vehicle has been found but the suspect still missing in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — The vehicle used by the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Maryland judge has been found but he’s still at large. Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant as they continue searching for the man. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook that the silver Mercedes SUV suspect Pedro Argote was believed to be driving was found in Williamsport. The sheriff’s office has planned a news conference for Saturday afternoon. Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot Thursday just hours after he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his wife. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert says it was a “targeted attack.”

