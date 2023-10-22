Iran sentences 2 journalists for allegedly collaborating with US. Both covered Mahsa Amini’s death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Iran has sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for collaborating with the U.S. government and other charges. Both have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Sept. 2022. They can appeal the sentencing within 20 days. The two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news of Amini’s death for wearing her headscarf too loosely, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in jail, respectively, reported the judiciary news website, Mizan on Sunday.