Manhunt launched for Nashville police chief’s son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are searching for a suspect alleged to have shot two police officers in a community near Nashville. La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews says the officers were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and listed in stable condition following the shooting in La Vergne shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police identified the suspect as John C. Drake, Jr., 38, who is the son of Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake. Moews says one of the officers was shot twice, in the groin and right forearm, and the other was hit in the left shoulder. La Vergne police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the city about 20 miles southeast of Nashville. The order was later lifted while the manhunt continued.

